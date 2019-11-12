Tesla Aims to Launch Operations at Israel Market

Tesla published an ad seeking an operations manager in Israel to lead its efforts in the local market.

The full-time, Tel Aviv-based position will include responsibility for “driving the Service, Sales and Delivery strategy and operations in Israel,” the company said in an online job posting. The manager’s responsibilities will include hiring a local workforce, liaising with the government where required, engaging suppliers to assist in the market set up, developing the local market and participating in the “strategic design of our charging infrastructure footprint in the market to enable sales and engage customers.”

The ad indicates that one of the company’s goals is expanding opportunities and sales in Europe. The manager will be responsible for finding creative ways for expanding its deliveries to European customers.

The electric car developer founded by Elon Musk back in 2003 had earlier indicated that during the third quarter of 2019 it produced a record-breaking 96,155 vehicles and delivered 97,000 vehicles to customers. Once the Shanghai factory reaches full production levels, Tesla aims to ramp up production to 500,000 cars per year.