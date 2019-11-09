Register
15:48 GMT +309 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollar banknotes

    Google Cashes in on Scammers Wooing Investors Into Get-Rich Schemes on its Search Engine – Report

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Some of the websites are trying to gain more credibility in the eyes of potential investors by lying that they are regulated by financial watchdogs. Google, whose approval is necessary to advertise in its search engine, said it would launch an investigation.

    Google is promoting scam websites that are using its search engine to woo people seeking investment opportunities to put their money into “high-risk or potentially fraudulent” schemes, The Times has found.

    According to the newspaper, cyber-security experts revealed that the scammers, who promise high returns on investments had brought in tens of millions of pounds in ad money to Google.

    The professional-looking sites run by fraudulent firms are said to tout themselves as “secure” and “low-risk” to convince would-be investors that their money is safe.

    Many falsely claim to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Britain’s finance watchdog, or use logos of official regulators that do not actually back them.

    Perhaps the most prominent of these firms is London Capital & Finance (LC&F), a mini-bond issuer that collapsed in January this year owing more than £237 million ($302m) to 11,600 people.

    Many of them were first-time investors who sank their money into LC&F after they came across its ads on Google, The Times reports. It’s not clear whether all of the uncovered scam sites were targeting specifically British users.

    The investigation raises questions about whether Google’s advertising policy has been consistent enough to counter fraudulent schemes, as many users are unable to tell if the firm they want to invest in is authorised by Google.

    The Silicon Valley-based tech giant promised to conduct a probe into the uncovered websites whose ads it had approved, while the FCA said it would put the sites on its scam alert.

    Speaking at an event on economic crime in September, FCA chairman Charles Randell said his agency does not regulate schemes that pop up if if a user searches for ‘high return investments’ on Google. So to fight online investment scams, the FCA checks the firms it authorises and supervises what they do, raises awareness of scams among consumers and take action to shut down unauthorised investment businesses if they are located in Britain.

    Last year, he said, the FCA flagged more than over 500 unauthorised firms and is currently investigating 40 cases in this area.

     

    Tags:
    scam, Britain, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse