Instagram to Begin Hiding Like Counts in US Next Week - Report

The CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, reportedly announced during an interview at WIRED25 that the social media platform next week will test hiding ‘like’ counts for some Instagram users in the United States. Every user will be able to see the like counts of their own posts only, not others' metrics.

The Instagram move comes after the company conducted a test in other regions such as Canada, Italy and Japan as the company is willing to reduce competition on the social platform.

Mosseri reportedly said that the main goal of the modification is to “depressurize Instagram [and] make it less of a competition,” adding that “It’s about young people.”

Instagram had made a few updates and improvements during the last two months to make the social network more safe for users. In particular, Instagram now provides more control over what data is shared with third-party apps, introduced Threads, and is now taking steps to solidify its approach to content related to suicide and self-harm.