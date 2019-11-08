Register
18:33 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cars for export and import are stored at the harbor in Bremerhaven

    Donald Trump 'Will Ruffle a Bit' but Won't Hit EU With Car Tariffs, Jean-Claude Juncker Claims

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Business
    Get short URL
    210
    Subscribe

    Relations between the allies have been marred since last year when Washington imposed new steel and aluminium tariffs. The EU responded with retaliation measures, which resulted in a further exchange of threats, including the US plan to impose a 25% levy on foreign cars. The decision on it is to be announced in mid-November.

    Outgoing head of the EU executive branch, the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker has told the German outlet Sueddeutsche Zeitung that US President Donald Trump will not impose new tariffs on EU-made cars in the upcoming week.

    “Trump will ruffle a bit, but there will not be any automobile tariffs. He won’t do it. You’re talking to a fully informed man”, he said.

    His spokeswoman Mina Andreeva declined to tell Bloomberg how her boss could be so sure about the US plans, resorting to a comment: “The president and his team are in constant contact with our US counterparts -as it should be”.

    Donald Trump has threatened to introduce levies on car exports for months and cited alleged threats to the US national security. The tariffs would hit Japan and the EU with German manufacturers suffering from the biggest losses. However, in May, Washington suspended the promised tariffs for six months with the deadline set for mid-November.

    Glimpse of Hope on the Shores of the Atlantic

    While the transatlantic partners are currently negotiating a trade agreement, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom voiced a less sure but still optimistic opinion.

    “We do not know what the Americans - or the American president - will decide next week. We do note that there seem to be very few people defending the idea of tariffs in the car sector”, Malmstrom told a European Parliament committee, as cited by Bloomberg.

    Before that, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross signalled that there could be no need for new punitive measures following “good conversations” with automakers in the EU.

    “Our hope is that the negotiations we’ve been having with individual companies about their capital investment plans will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to put the 232 fully into effect, may not even be necessary to put it partly in effect”, Ross told Bloomberg Television, meaning the probe under Section 232 of a 1962 trade law.

    EU vs US in Trade Spat

    The trade spat between the US and the EU has been unfolding for more than a year, since the Trump administration introduced special tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU and other countries, including Washington’s ally Japan. The EU responded with symmetrical import taxes on US products.

    Besides this, in mid-October, Washington issued punitive tariffs on other products such as Parmesan, olive oil and butter as well as aircraft from the EU as retaliation for EU subsidies on its aerospace manufacturer Airbus, deemed illegal by the World Trade Organisation. The WTO had given the US authorities green light to do so, while the EU also touted countermeasures.

    Cars for export and import are stored at the harbor in Bremerhaven
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    US Commerce Secretary Is Hopeful of Imposing No New Car Tariffs

    Nevertheless, Juncker describes his relationship with Trump as good. If it came down to it, he could talk to the US president. "My impression is that Trump is better able to bow to someone who says what he thinks than to those bangers who bow to the American flag three times for no reason”.

    Related:

    French Winemaking Regions’ Mayors to Gift Trump Bottle of Wine to Avert Tariffs
    Trump: US to Move Tariff Increase on $250 Bln Worth of Chinese Goods to 15 October
    Airbus Warns Trump His EU Tariff War Could Backfire Against US Economy
    Tags:
    car tariffs, trade, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Trump, Cecilia Malmstrom, Germany, EU, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse