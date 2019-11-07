Register
03:25 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet in Berlin on April 28, 2016.

    Airbnb to Introduce Property Verification Measures In Wake of California Shooting

    © AFP 2019 / John Macdougall
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The new set of measures comes in the wake of a ban on ‘party houses’ which the company introduced in response to last week’s shooting in a rented house in an upscale California suburb.

    Accommodation rental platform Airbnb announced Wednesday that it will tighten control over offers in the wake of a shooting in Orinda, California, which saw five people killed.

    Company CEO Brian Chesky said in an email to employees that the company prioritizes the creation of “trust on our platform.”

    “Our real innovation is not allowing people to book a home; it’s designing a framework to allow millions of people to trust one another. Trust is the real energy source that drives Airbnb and has enabled us to scale our platform to 191 countries and to more than 600 million members,” Chesky said.

    The company will begin verifying homes for listing accuracy, marking offers that meet quality standards, with the aim of having every home and host on the platform reviewed and verified by December 2020.

    “Suspicious” accommodations flagged by risk detection models will be manually screened to address unauthorized house parties.

    “This will help identify suspicious reservations and stop unauthorized parties before they start,” the letter says.

    The company banned ‘party houses’ after a Halloween night shooting in California, which reportedly included students from a local college.

    Airbnb announced it will provide rebooking or a 100-percent refund in the event that a listing is inaccurate. To better address dissatisfied consumers, the company will set up a 24/7 hotline, although it is unclear whether the hotline would only work in the US, as Airbnb manages over 7 million rental accommodations in over 100,000 cities across 191 countries, according to The Hill.

    “Most hosts do a great job, but guests need to feel like Airbnb has their back, and we believe this commitment is a necessary step in giving guests peace of mind,” the letter reads.
    The logo of rental website Airbnb
    © AFP 2019 / JOEL SAGET
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Forbids 'Party Houses' After Orinda Attack

    Last week, a shooting took place at a party which house owner Michael Wang said he rented to a woman for a “family reunion for a dozen people,” according to The San Francisco Chronicle. The woman said there were only 12 people at the party, but the house owner said he counted more people via video from his doorbell camera. CBS San Francisco reported that the “Airbnb mansion party” was in fact advertised across social media. The home’s listing reportedly included prohibitions on parties, weapons, smoking and marijuana use, and also marked quiet hours starting at 10 p.m.

    Related:

    Airbnb Sued in US Over Ban on Illegal Settlement Rentals in Israel
    'I Stayed in Death Apartment': Airbnb Guest Tells of Shock at Costa Rica Murder
    Airbnb Rejects Rumors Israeli Settlement Ban Was Lifted
    Pro-Settlement Group Gives Airbnb Tour of Israel After West Bank Boycott
    Airbnb Cancels Ban on West Bank Listings, Opts to Donate Proceeds to Aid Groups
    Tags:
    shooting, Airbnb
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse