McDonald's Replaces CEO Easterbrook Over 'Violating Corporate Ethics'

Easterbrook has reportedly been involved in a romantic affair with one of the company's employees, who's identity though remains concealed.

Steve Easterbrook is no longer CEO of McDonald's Corporation and his post has officially been taken by Chris Kempczinski, who earlier served as president of McDonald's USA, the company announced on Sunday, following the decision of the Board of Directors.

"Kempczinski succeeds Steve Easterbrook, who has separated from the Company following the Board's determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee", McDonald's said in an official statement.

The new CEO said that he was "thrilled" to lead McDonald's and was committed to upholding the company's "rich heritage" and serving its customers "great food".

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on", former CEO Easterbrook said in an email concerning his sacking.

Before becoming CEO of the world's largest restaurant company in 2015, Easterbrook, 52, served as head of its UK operations.