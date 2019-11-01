Register
22:02 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese workers making Santa Claus dolls at a toy factory in Ganyu district in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province

    China, US Reach 'Consensus on Principles' in Latest Trade Talks - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Business
    Get short URL
    5415
    Subscribe

    Top trade negotiators from the world's two economic superpowers held telephone talks on Friday after the unexpected cancellation of the APEC Summit, which was set to take place in protest-hit Chile.

    China and the US have reached a consensus on principles after Friday talks between the two countries' top trade negotiators, China's Xinhua newspaper has reported.

    "The two sides conducted serious and constructive discussions on properly addressing their core concerns and reached consensus on principles. The two sides discussed the next consultation arrangements," the state-owned news agency said.

    Earlier Friday, US media reported that US trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin had "made progress in a variety of areas" in talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and that they were "in the process of resolving outstanding issues" in the China trade negotiations.

    Speaking to reporters Friday, senior Trump economic aide Larry Kudlow said that although "the deal is not complete," he could report "enormous progress" in reaching a deal to end the multi-billion dollar trade war between Washington and Beijing, which has led to billions in economic losses on both sides and, recently, to fears of a global economic recession.

    On Thursday, President Trump optimistically tweeted that China and the US were "working on selecting a new site" for the signing of a 'Phase One Trade Agreement' affecting about 60 percent of the dotal deal following the cancelation of the APEC summit, and promised that a "new location" for the signing would be "announced soon." Trump earlier boasted that the 'phase one' deal was "very substantial" and that negotiations on 'phase two' would start "almost immediately" after phase one was signed.

    According to media reports, the phase one deal includes a willingness by China to address US intellectual property concerns, and to commit to the purchase of some $40-$50 billion in US agricultural goods hit by the tariff war.

    In his UN General Assembly address in September, President Trump justified the $500 billion+ in tariffs on Chinese goods, saying his administration's policy was aimed at "restoring balance" in the trade relationship between the two countries following decades of trade deficits and 'unfair trade deals' by his predecessors.

    The US began introducing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods in May 2018, leading to a tit-for-tat escalation and tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of products, including virtually the entirety of Chinese exports to the United States, and a ban on US agricultural exports to the Asian country.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse