Register
11:16 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, 26 February 2019

    Nokia Considers Malaysian Ports for Expanding Its 5G Clout Amid Rivalry With Huawei

    © REUTERS / Sergio Perez
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In early October, Huawei announced Malaysia as the first country after China where consumers will be able to acquire the company’s newest Mate 30 smartphones, which lack popular Google apps such as Goggle Chrome and YouTube, amid the US crackdown on the Chinese telecoms giant.

    Speaking to Reuters, Siva Shanmugam, head of Nokia in Malaysia, said that the Finnish company is “assessing the type of end-to-end use cases for 5G” in a number of key ports in the Southeast Asian country, which is due to launch the super-fast mobile internet service next year.

    He recalled that in 2018, Nokia tested the technology in traffic-lights management, data processing from mobile sensors and virtual reality in Germany's Port of Hamburg, and that the company is looking to expand this expertise in Malaysia.

    “One area we are exploring is applying our global learning to industrial applications; specifically for port operations,” Shanmugam pointed out. There are seven major federally-controlled ports in Malaysia, and Port Klang was earlier ranked the 12th busiest in the world.

    Shanmugam said Nokia is already discussing 5G live trials with three telecoms customers in Malaysia, including U Mobile.

    When asked how Nokia would tackle Huawei’s cost-competitiveness in this field, Shanmugam referred to the Finnish company’s 48 5G commercial deals and “unique end-to-end portfolio”, which he said would “enable Nokia to provide significant differentiation of 5G use cases in Malaysia”.

    His remarks come after Huawei clinched a number of contracts with several Malaysian telecoms companies such as Axiata’s Celcom, Telekom Malaysia and Maxis for the use of 5G technology.

    In a separate development, Huawei picked Malaysia as the first country after China where consumers are able to obtain the Chinese telecoms giant’s Mate 30 flagship phone series.

    US Blacklists Huawei

    This comes as the Chinese telecoms giant continues to grapple with the US blacklisting and its attempts to prevent Huawei from expanding its global 5G clout.

    The US refuses to cooperate with Huawei in the construction of its 5G networks, citing spying concerns and urging all its allies to follow suit. While some countries, including Germany and France, have turned a deaf ear to Washington's calls, Japan, New Zealand and Australia bowed to US pressure and barred the tech giant from taking part in the development of their 5G networks.

    In May, the US Department of Commerce put Huawei Technologies and around 70 of its affiliates on its blacklist, in a move that prompted several major US corporations, such as Google and Microsoft, to follow suit and sever ties with the Chinese tech giant.

    The US claims that Huawei cooperates with the Chinese government, installing backdoors in its equipment for Beijing's espionage and cyberattacks - allegations that that both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly denied.

    Related:

    Malaysia to Continue Cooperation With Huawei in Bid to Dominate 5G Tech in Asia - Reports
    US Blacklist Backfires as Huawei Starts Building 5G Base Stations Without American-Made Parts
    New EU Regulations May Threaten Huawei’s Ambitious 5G Infrastructure Plans - Report
    Tags:
    consumers, 5G, clout, Huawei, Nokia, Finland, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse