15:26 GMT +331 October 2019
    People visit the stand of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

    RDIF and Federation Council to Host Major Regional Investment Forum

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Business
    Moscow - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation will host the ‘Investment in the Regions − Investment in the Future’ Forum on 7 November 2019 in Moscow, at the Four Seasons Hotel located at 2 Okhotny Ryad Street.

    The forum is held annually and has become the largest platform for discussing investment issues related to the development of Russian regions. The event is held at the initiative of the RDIF and aims to make a significant contribution to the implementation of National projects and to attract investment to Russia's regions.

    The key focus for 2019 is Russia's socio-economic development and the implementation of National Projects. At the plenary session "Investing in Regions - Achieving Goals for National Development", representatives of the RDIF, federal authorities and Russian regions, in addition to strategic and financial investors, will discuss the major aspects of implementing national projects.

    The panelists of the plenary session will include Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation; Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund; Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow Region; Aisen Nikolayev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); Sergei Morozov, Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region; Dr. Erman Ilıcak, President of Ronesans Holding; François Adrianus van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips.

    The four sessions of the forum will be dedicated to attracting private capital to implement the goals set out by the national projects.

    The "Human Capital" panel will discuss issues related to the implementation of national projects including: "Healthcare", "Education", "Demography" and "Culture".

    The participants of the session entitled "A Comfortable Living Environment" will discuss the implementation of the national projects "Ecology" and "Housing and Urban Environment.

    The session titled the "Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure" will centre around the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and the National Project "Safe and High-Quality Motorways".

    The "Economic Growth" session will discuss the implementation of the National Projects "Research", "Small and Medium-sized Businesses and Support for Individual Entrepreneurs", "Digital Economy", "International Cooperation and Exports", "Labor Productivity and Employment Support".

    At the forum, RDIF's experts will discuss new features of the Invest in Russia interactive portal — the leading website on investments in Russian regions. Notably, they will present a new online tool - "Governor's Account", which will enable the users to:

    • apply to the RDIF online, receive advice, track the history of communication with the RDIF and see all the projects that were sent to the fund and feedback received in one place
    • list a project that requires an investor via the Invest in Russia platform, the most frequently visited portal on the investment potential in Russian regions;
    • post the latest information on Invest in Russia.

    During the previous forum held in October 2018, the leading international companies and funds from 20 countries shared their successful experience of investing in Russian regional projects with more than 700 participants from 78 regions of Russia.

    Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow.

    Currently, the RDIF has experience in the successful joint implementation of more than 70 projects with foreign partners totalling more than 1.5 trillion RUB and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. The RDIF established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 15 countries, valued at more than $40 billion. 

    Russian Investment Forum, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
