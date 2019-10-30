Register
16:26 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Future Investment Initiative forum (FII)

    Moscow-Riyadh Cooperation Among Key Focuses of Future Investment Initiative Forum

    © Sputnik /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Saudi Arabia is hosting the third Future Investment Initiative forum (FII) this week – a platform for expert discussions on growth opportunities and emerging industries, with Moscow-Riyadh cooperation becoming one of the key focuses.

    Saudi Arabia has made a giant leap in improving its business climate recently, and it looks like the strategy is paying off. There are many signs that the country is opening up to foreigners – from the fact that you get a Saudi e-visa within 24 hours to visit a business event, to global business events themselves becoming very common for the Kingdom.

    ​On the first day of the Future Investment Initiative-2019, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) announced that 23 agreements totalling $15 billion in value will be signed at the forum.  According to the Governor of SAGIA, Ibrahim Al-Omar, this reflects the Kingdom’s growing investment potential and the success of its ambitious economic reforms program:

    “This month, Saudi Arabia climbed 30 places in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, becoming the most improved economy globally. The indicators are clear: Saudi Arabia is not only open for business, it’s the economy of the future”.

    Security and trust are crucial in building long-term investment strategies, so these topics were the first to be discussed at the FII plenary session.

    ​Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), speaking at the panel meeting, mentioned the fund’s success in forging alliances with Chinese and Saudi partners as good examples of building trust – something which Russia emphasized in its relations with other nations:

    “On the geopolitics I believe Russia-Saudi reconciliation is one of the greatest historical examples of quick reconciliations that brought significant value and stability to oil markets.” – Dmitriev said – “And Russia is open to cooperate with China, with Saudi, with the US and we believe that the tensions really need to subside, and we - sovereign wealth funds - are playing a role in building trust".

    ​According to Dmitriev, RDIF’s portfolio accounts for about 8% of Russia’s GDP, with the fund’s key foreign partners, such as the Saudi Mubadala Development Company able to get instant access to all that potential. Mubadala’s managing director Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak pointed out that investing in Russia turned out to be a good choice:

    “Just to echo what Kirill has said. Trust is so important, and confidence, especially between sovereign wealth funds. We Established that level of relationships, when we invested in Russia. We entered Russia – but we didn’t know Russia. We needed a partner. RDIF came in, we invested together in a very difficult time. We conducted 45 transactions, that we have monetized a lot. We have seen double-digit returns!”
    Future Investment Initiative forum (FII)
    © Sputnik /
    Future Investment Initiative forum (FII)

    The year 2019 has been a very successful one for Russia’s role in the Middle East – a role, which, at times could hardly be compared with the influence of other countries.  The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become one of Moscow’s closest allies in the region. Russian President Putin visited Riyadh in the October for the first time since 2007, with his visit being marked by the signing of agreements on humanitarian, diplomatic and economic cooperation.  Russian media is also involved in the process, with Sputnik announcing plans to open a media hub in Riyadh – a project, which was made possible, in part, due to support of the RDIF.

    ​The Russian Direct Investment Fund was established in 2011 with the aim of improving the country’s investment climate. Three years ago it was transformed into the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation.

    Together with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), RDIF has invested more than $2.5 billion into over 30 projects, among them the Zapsibneftekhim project, one of the world’s largest petrochemical complexes, as well as hydropower stations in Karelia and St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport. Key areas for Russian-Saudi investment are infrastructure, logistics, construction, manufacturing, technologies and retail.

    Future Investment Initiative forum (FII)
    © Sputnik /
    Future Investment Initiative forum (FII)

    Saudi Arabia will be hosting the G20 summit in Riyadh in November of 2020, so events like the FII, which had over 6000 participants, including several world leaders, are giving the Kingdom a chance to underline its central role in global politics.

    Tags:
    forum, investment, cooperation, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse