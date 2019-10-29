Apple's Recently Unveiled AirPods Pro Taunted Online as Inspired by Pokemon

Apple’s much-awaited earbuds are set to hit the global market shelves on Thursday, flaunting not merely improved features, but also coming with a less affordable price tag than the previous model.

​The brand-new AirPods Pro design has been altogether revamped from its predecessor - and it now boasts flexible silicone ear tips on the ends, in addition to enhanced functionality.

However, many couldn’t help but laugh at the design, with many suggesting AirPods Pro look like everything from a hairdryer or showerheads, all the way to the Pixar lamp and a water cannon from Super Mario Sunshine.

“Mario been [sic] rocking the Airpods Pro since ’02”, one Twitterian wrote, while another suggested they would be “great for killing zombies”, in a nod to the renowned video game Plants vs. Zombies.

Many dropped similarly cheeky comments, with one of the boldest claims being that the AirPods look strikingly like Bellasprout, a Pokemon species from Generation I.

Apple Airpods Pro inspired by Plant vs Zombies pic.twitter.com/vlLVktYF0k — ᴛʜᴇ ᴇǫᴜᴀʟɪsᴇʀ ⚖️ (@TheDilichi) October 29, 2019

Apple has unveiled the new AirPods Pro inspired by the hair blower and penguins 🐧 #AirPodsPro pic.twitter.com/0QGTL9ZQcR — I Am A Gadget (@amagadget) October 29, 2019

The reactions came just days prior to the device’s official launch, scheduled for 30 October.

The much-anticipated digital product was unveiled by Apple on Monday, with the promo celebrating its top-notch feature of noise cancellation along with immersive sound functionality.

According to the tech giant's website, the device will carry a price tag almost $60 higher than that of its predecessor - $249.