Louis Vuitton in Talks to Buy US Jewelry Maker Tiffany - Report

Sources say talks are underway, but there is no guarantee a deal will be reached at this point, according to Bloomberg report.

LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, is in negotiations about takeover of Tiffany&Co., a US jewelry maker, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that the discussions are private.

Representatives of both companies declined to comment on the negotiations.

The acquisition would be the biggest buy for LVMH, surpassing the $7 billion it paid for Christian Dior in 2017, Bloomberg report says. This year, Tiffany’s shares have gained 22%, valuing it at $12 billion. By comparison, LVMH has risen 49%, giving it a market capitalization of about $215 billion.

The report says that LVMH is currently capitalizing on a wave of luxury demand in China. However, Beijing's trade war with Washington poses risk for the luxury conglomerate, Bloomberg report notes.

Currently, LVMH, which already owns Italian jewelry maker Bulgari, has a recently opened factory in Texas. However, on US market, the congolmerate is outpaced by Swiss rival Richemont SA, which owns Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Buying Tiffany would strengthen LVMH's position in US market, according to Bloomberg.