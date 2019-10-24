Lawyers for Nissan Ex-Head Carlos Ghosn Ask to Drop Сharges Over Prosecutor 'Misconduct'

The legal team for the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Carlos Ghosn, say they asked the Japanese court to drop all charges, alleging prosecutor misconduct.

The legal team for the former head of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Carlos Ghosn say they asked Japanese court to drop charges, alleging prosecutors' misconduct, AFP reported Wednesday.

"The court filings demonstrate that the prosecutors' case, which was politically motivated and poisoned from the start, is fundamentally flawed and contradicted by the evidentiary record," Ghosn's lawyers said in a statement.

The lawyers allege the company created a "secret task force," in a bid to "drum up allegations of wrongdoing by Mr. Ghosn as a pretext to remove him."

The team alleged Nissan acted out of resentment over Ghosn's plans to further integrate the company with its alliance partner, Renault. The lawyers add that the opposition to integration of the two companies drew in even governmenet officials from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), AFP report says.

"The prosecution against him resulted from unlawful collusion between the prosecutors, government officials at METI, and executives at Nissan," the lawyers said in a statement.

The former CEO is currently on bail in Tokyo, as he awaits trial on four charges of financial misconduct, according to reports. Ghosn denies all wrongdoing.