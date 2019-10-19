Register
19 October 2019
    A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia. File photo.

    Russian Oil Workers of the Near Future to Be Supervised by AI Systems

    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Business
    The programme, known as ‘Cyclops’, will be tasked with helping to ensure worker safety, among other things, and is said to be suitable for sectors ranging from oil and gas to mining, transport, logistics, the financial sector, agriculture trade, merchandising and more.

    Russian oil workers may soon be working under the watchful eye of a programme powered by artificial intelligence, with the software package expected to be completed by next year, the press service of the National Technological Initiative (NTI), a Russian state programme aimed at supporting the local high-tech industry, has reported.

    “The development of an industrial version of the Cyclops software package will be completed in 2020,” the NTI spokesperson confirmed. The source added that the system has already successfully passed trials at several major Russian oil companies.

    ‘Cyclops’ will be tasked with ensuring safety at oil production facilities and preventing violations of the production cycle, including identification of employees working without the appropriate safety gear, recording their entry or exit from hazardous areas, etc. The system can also detect persons who are not authorised to be present in a particular area. All of this information can be provided to the supervisor or management, as required. The system is said to operate by analyzing data from surveillance cameras. If a safety violation is detected, the system notifies the operator or sends out an audible alert to the affected area.

    The system is being created by NVI Solutions, a Moscow-based company engaged in the development of machine learning video-analytical vision systems. The system received support from Neuronet, one of several NTI initiatives.

    Alexander Semyenov, executive director of the Neuronet industry alliance, said Cyclops was worthy of support because it corresponds to the priority of helping to improve safety culture. He pointed out that in addition to the oil industry, the system “can be implemented at any enterprise where surveillance cameras have already been installed.”

    NVI Solutions boasts that along with the oil and gas sectors, the system is suitable for general factory use, transport and logistics, farming, trading and merchandising, banks, and general security. This includes operations involving the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor a specified perimeter.

    Along with NeuroNet, NTI’s initiatives include AeroNet, dedicated to unmanned aviation systems, AvtoNet, working on technologies related to ground-based transport, MariNet, the same for marine transport, and others, like HealthNet, FoodNet, EnergyNet, TechNet and SafeNet, dedicated to projects from advanced medical and agricultural technology to 5G internet and big data.

