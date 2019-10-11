Facebook UK Paid Just $35m in Tax on Record Earnings After 50% Jump in Profits

The newly-released filing says that just 12 percent of Facebook’s gross revenue in the UK was converted into taxable profits in 2018. It comes at a time when financial regulators are seeking to prevent global companies from escaping high taxes by hiding in tax havens.

Facebook’s branch in the UK paid a modest $35 million in corporation tax in 2018, despite collecting record-breaking earnings.

According to accounts filed on Thursday at Companies House, the government agency that keeps track of keeps track of all UK companies, Facebook’s gross income (which mainly comes from advertisers) surged by almost 30 percent to a record $2 billion last year, while gross revenue rose 50 percent to $1 billion.

“Business operations continued to grow during the year which drove the increase in inter-company services and advertising reseller revenue,” the filing said.

However, pre-tax profits stood at $121.4 million (a 50-percent hike), largely because Facebook paid more than $830 million in unspecified “administrative expenses” – meaning that only around 12 percent of gross revenue was converted into taxable profits.

With all the adjustments, the total tax charge made up $35 million.

The company increased its headcount from 1,300 to 2,000 throughout 2018; most of the employees are engineering staff, while others work in sales support and marketing.

Steve Hatch, Facebook's vice president for northern Europe, touted the UK as “one of Facebook's most important hubs for global innovation.”

“We continue to grow and invest heavily in the UK and by the end of the year we'll employ 3,000 people here,” he said on Friday.

Last month, Amazon’s financial filing revealed the company paid just $18.6 million in taxes in the UK last year, despite reporting sales of $2.9 billion.

Crackdown on Tax Havens

International financial regulators are planning to charge large global firms more tax over concerns that they might be artificially lowering their profits using legal loopholes.

In practice, companies doing business in several or many countries are able to shift profits to subsidiaries in low-tax jurisdictions so that the tax bills in the original country appear lower. This strategy is most common among companies that sell digital services rather than physical goods – including technology firms such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

The French government approved a 3-percent tax on local sales for large tech companies in the summer, while Italy and Britain will implement a similar 3- and 2-percent digital taxes starting next year. Similar plans are also mooted in several other countries, including Austria and Belgium.

The Organisation for Economic and Development estimates that governments lose up to $240 billion each year because of tax-dodging strategies by multinational firms. The organisation this week unveiled proposed tax changes that would see some profits and taxing rights to countries where companies post their biggest sales – and give governments more power specifically to tax big technology firms.

“We’re making real progress to address the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy, and to continue advancing toward a consensus-based solution to overhaul the rules-based international tax system by 2020,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría.

”Failure to reach agreement by 2020 would greatly increase the risk that countries will act unilaterally, with negative consequences on an already fragile global economy. We must not allow that to happen.”

Finance ministers from G20 nations will discuss the proposals at a meeting in Washington next week.