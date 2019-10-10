‘No Progress’: US-China Trade Talks Hit Wall, Chinese Delegation Intends to Leave - Report

Trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing deputies have proved unproductive prior to high levels talks that are now scheduled to be cut short.

While Vice-Premier Liu He and the rest of Beijing's negotiating team were scheduled to remain in Washington until Friday, the delegation will now reportedly depart the US on Thursday as talks have reportedly come to a standstill, according to the South China Morning Post.

One source told the Post that both “they have made no progress" as US officials refuse to budge on the issue of tariff increases. As of now, tariffs on some $250 billion of Chinese goods are scheduled to rise from 25 to 30% on Tuesday.

An additional round of US tariffs is also slated for December 15 unless negotiations prove otherwise.

Additionally, sources claim China would not discuss forced technology transfers nor state subsidies - both of which Washington critiques as greedy tactics by Beijing.

MORE DETAILS TO COME