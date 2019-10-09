Beijing Lowering Expectations Ahead of This Week's China-US Trade Talks

Washington's decision to blacklist 28 Chinese companies just days before renewed trade talks between the two world powers has left Beijing with weak expectations of the negotiations.

According to Reuters, Beijing has "lowered expectations for progress" from the upcoming trade talks with the US this weekend, after Washington "damaged" its "goodwill" by blacklisting more than two dozen Chinese firms.

Earlier in the day, high expectations about the outcome of the trade talks pushed US stock indices upward, with Apple and other tech companies leading the charge in market gains.

On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department added 28 Chinese security companies and agencies "determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States" to a trade blacklist. The entities are reportedly connected to repressive measures by Beijing in its eastern Xinjiang Province.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...