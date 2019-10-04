Register
19:35 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A farmer operates a tractor and a seeder in his field to sow sugar beets in the village of Crevecoeur-sur-Escaut near Cambrai, France, March 24, 2019

    Italian Farmers Confederation Asks Conte to Discuss US Tariffs With EU, Avoid Trade War

    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    GENOA (Sputnik) - The Italian Farmers Confederation has asked Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to discuss the new US tariffs on agricultural products from the European Union with other European leaders at the upcoming EU summit on October 17-18 and to avoid a dangerous trade war with Washington, IFC President Dino Scanavino said.

    “According to the list of products, the food ‘Made in Italy’ that would be hit by the US tariffs is Parmigiano Reggiano, Grana Padano, Pecorino Romano, provolone [cheeses] and other dairy foods, as well as clams, citrus fruits, juices and liqueurs. At the same, not affected by tariffs are Italian hams, let alone Prosciutto San Daniele, and Mozzarella of buffalo milk PDO (Protected Designation of Origin). For the time being, the extra-virgin olive oil, pasta, and above all wine, which alone accounts for 35 percent of Italy's total exports to the United States, have been saved from the tariffs,” Scanavino said.

    According to the confederation president, the damage from the new US tariffs to the Italian exports and producers might reach 300 – 400 million euros ($329 - 440 million).

    “We must work to find a fair and balanced solution with the United States and avoid a very dangerous trade war. Therefore, we ask the government and premier Giuseppe Conte to continue on the path of diplomacy, using the opportunity of the meeting of the EU heads of state, scheduled for mid-October, to review the question of tariffs,” he added.

    On Wednesday, the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office released the list of EU products that would be subject to 25-percent tariffs starting October 18 in retaliation for the EU subsidies to the Airbus aircraft manufacturer, which were deemed illegal under WTO arbitration.

    EU-US trade tensions have been mounting since the US administration introduced tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe on May 31, 2018. The next month, the bloc retaliated with 25 percent tariffs on US motorcycles and other items, including whiskey.

    According to the USTR new list of taxable EU products, a 10 percent tariff will be imposed on EU-made aircraft and up to 25-percent tariffs on goods ranging from agricultural products to textiles. 

    Tags:
    trade war, tariffs, EU, U.S, farmers, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse