Dow Jones in Freefall for Third Straight Day Over Depressing Manufacturing Numbers

US markets began a major slide on Tuesday morning after the release of a report on US manufacturing showing industrial activity falling to its lowest level since June 2009 in September.

The Doe Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite markets shed a combined 315 points and counting in early morning trading on Thursday, losing between 0.73 and 0.89 percent of their total market value as fallout over the release of the Institute for Supply Management's report on US manfuacturing numbers continued to take its toll.

The losses were also thought to have been attributed to a separate report by the ISM, showing the non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 52.6 points in September, down from the 55 point reading economists were expecting, and sliding from a rating of 56.4 points in August. The rating is the slowest rate of growth in the index in three years.

Two days earlier, the ISM released its September 2019 report on US manufacturing, showing industrial activity down to 47.8 points, its worst showing since mid-2009 (any rating below 50 points indicates a contraction).

The report saw the three major indexes losing 470 points in Tuesday trading, with the Dow alone shedding over 343 points. The slide continued on Wednesday, with the three major indexes losing between 1.56 and 1.86 of their value.

