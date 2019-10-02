Register
20:26 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Holstein-Friesian breed cows are seen inside the rotary at the Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm located northeast of the Indian city of Pune on January 12, 2012

    World’s Biggest Trade Deal Involving China Sounds Death Knell for India’s Dairy Industry - BJP Ally

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid reports of China persuading several Asian countries to seal the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement without India, New Delhi has softened its stance on several issues including its reservations against the opening of some crucial sectors including farming and dairy.

    An ideological ally of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has raised strong objections over New Delhi's decision to go ahead with a free trade agreement with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), an economic grouping of 10 ASEAN countries, and six free trade agreement partners. RCEP aims to create free trade zone that includes half of the world’s population and 34% of its global gross domestic product.

    The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch or Forum for National Self-Reliance – a sister organisation of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party – warns that signing the deal will destroy the country’s indigenous dairy industry because China, Australia and New Zealand, as well as 10 ASEAN countries, Japan and South Korea, have been lobbying for lower customs duties on dairy products so that they could gain market access to India, which is the one of the largest consumer markets for dairy products.

    “It’s unfortunate that officials of the Centre of Regional Trade (CRT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry have been supporting attempts to reduce tariffs on milk and its products, by twisting the data of India’s milk production and projecting a huge shortage of milk in India in coming 10 years,” said national co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch Ashwani Mahajan.

    Nevertheless, highly-placed government sources told Spuntik: "We will be going ahead with the deal. Yes, we will keep in mind the concerns raised by several organisations/sectors (small scale industries and agriculture) but at the same time the government informed the industries opposing the deal should invest in research and development to come out of protectionist environment. We cannot wait for the day when small scale industries would become strong to face global peers."

    However, Mahajan has accused the government officials involved in the negotiation of “deliberately ignoring” the facts. Citing a report submitted by the government’s policy-making body NITI Aayog in February 2018, Swadeshi Jagran Manch claimed that India will be surplus in milk products by 2033 with a demand of 292 million metric tons against a supply of 330 million metric tons.

    New Zealand with population of 4.8 million produces 24 million metric tons of milk by employing 10,000 farmers and exports 93% of it. Australia with fewer than 6,000 farmers produces 10 million metric tons of milk and export more than 60% of it.

    “There will be a reduction in procurement prices of milk from farmers due to cheap, imported milk powder from New Zealand. This may result in approximately 50 million rural people losing their jobs as they will be forced to quit the un-remunerative dairying,” Mahajan warned the government, adding that signing the RCEP would mean the death knell for dairy in India.

    Earlier in September, commerce ministers of 16 countries agreed that the negotiations should be concluded soon and the result may be announced at the ASEAN Summit which is scheduled to take place in November this year.

    Related:

    US-China Trade War: All Trump Actions in Service of 2020 Election Win - Economist
    China Begins Import of Indian Generic Medicines Amid Trade War With US
    Parade, Trade War, Protests: China Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Its Founding
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), dairy products, US-China trade war, China trade wars, trade war, FTA, ASEAN, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse