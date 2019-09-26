Huawei Seeks to License 5G Technology to US Company

The company previously claimed it is open for cooperation with Western firms, which may include selling patents, code, blueprints, and production know-how to them.

Founder and CEO of Huawei Technologies Ren Zhengfei announced on Thursday that the Chinese tech giant is willing to license its 5G technology to an American company. He also said the corporation was not afraid of creating a rival in the US and the offer could also include selling chip design know-how.

Huawei announced the offer while the US keeps restrictions against the company, accusing the tech giant of spying for Chinese intelligence, using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, launches the Mate 30 smartphone range at the Convention Center in Munich, Germany September 19, 2019.

Beijing denied the allegations and accused the US of politically-motivated sanction, but in May, Washington blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing American technology and doing business with American companies without proper government authorisation.

The US has also been pressing other countries to give up using Huawei equipment and infrastructure for the next generation of 5G networks.