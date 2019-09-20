Leningrad Region Companies to Sell Their Products at Alibaba E-Commerce Platform

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Four companies operating in the Leningrad Region will use the support of the regional Industrial Development Center to market their products at the Alibaba.com global e-commerce platform, a member of the regional administration's press service announced.

According to a source, the first company to sell its products on the Alibaba marketplace would be the Tosnensky Mixed Feed Factory. This will be done within the framework of the regional project Systemic Support Measures for International Cooperation and Exports and national project International Cooperation and Exports.

"Another four regional exporters plan to gain access to the Alibaba marketplace this year, including the Syasstroysky Bread Factory and Eliksir", the official said.

He added that the emergence of Russian producers on this international e-commerce platform became possible thanks to an agreement signed at the Sochi Investment Forum in February 2019 between the Leningrad Region Industrial Development Center and the logistics company PAL LLC, the official service partner of Alibaba.com.

The Leningrad Region exporting companies can also offer their products through the European marketplace Еuropages.com. An agreement regarding this was signed between the Leningrad Region Industrial Development Center and Vikkon, the official service partner of Еuropages.com, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2019.

"Access to e-commerce platforms is in great demand at the Industrial Development Center, especially for small and medium-sized companies that have limited resources", the press service official said.