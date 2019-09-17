Register
18:16 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Kuwaiti oilfield worker kneels for midday prayers near a burning oil field near Kuwait City on Saturday, March 2, 1991

    Aramco Attacks Spark Largest Oil Supply Cut Since Gulf War, What Next?

    © AP Photo / Michael Mipchitz
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    Saturday’s attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities led the oil-rich kingdom to cut its production by 5.7 million barrels per day, or around half of its total daily output, and roughly 5 percent of total global oil production.

    Bloomberg has crowned the weekend’s dramatic attacks on Saudi oil facilities the largest supply disruption in history, with the cuts surpassing those which resulted from the Iranian Revolution in 1979, and the losses of Kuwaiti and Iraqi supplies during the Gulf War of 1990-1991. For comparison, those disruptions led to losses of as much as 5.6 and 4.3 million barrels per day, respectively.

    Markets reacted to the cut accordingly, with crude prices surging across the board on Monday, seeing their largest single-day spike since 1988, with West Texas Intermediate futures jumping by 14.7 percent to $62.90, while global benchmark Brent finished up 14.6 percent, at $69.02. Gasoline futures saw a similar climb, up by over 13 percent in trading after initially spiking upwards by as much as 18 percent.

    Prices pulled back slightly in early Tuesday trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with WTI down about -1.5 percent, while November Brent slipped by -1.72 percent at the time of writing.

    Escalation Fears

    Markets remain jittery, however, amid uncertainties in the region as Washington and Riyadh mull their next move. Despite repeated claims by Yemen’s Houthi militia that they were responsible for the attacks, the US has accused Iran, with Riyadh similarly indicating Monday that a preliminary investigation found that the attacks “came from Iran.” Tehran vocally denied these claims, while Russia, China and the UN’s special envoy for Yemen have asked for further investigation. Moscow and Beijing also called on all sides to refrain from “any actions that would cause escalation,” and said they consider talk of “military options” in response to the attacks as “unacceptable.”

    The Trump administration and Saudi Aramco have each made an effort to assure customers that they would do what’s necessary to prevent instability in oil markets, with the US president tweeting that he had authorised the release of oil from the US’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, “to keep the markets well-supplied.” It’s noteworthy that the US’s Strategic Reserve has previously been used on only three occasions – during the Gulf War of 1990-1991, in 2005 due to oil production disruption in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Katrina, and in 2011, during the NATO-led bombing campaign against Libya.

    Saudi officials, meanwhile, have assured US media that Riyadh would restore a third of its lost production soon, but added that the situation at its refineries was ‘worse than initial assessments’ had suggested. On Sunday, a source told Reuters that returning to full capacity in the wake of the attacks could take “weeks,” not days.

    US Strategic Reserve Won’t Help Major Importers of Saudi Crude

    However, US and Saudi assurances don’t seem to be enough for some analysts. Ravi Singh, a commodity market expert at Karvy, an India-based financial services company, told Sputnik that he wasn’t satisfied with Washington’s pledge, pointing to limited US export capacity to fill the gap to supply countries like China, India and Japan, which are the largest importers of Saudi oil.

    Furthermore, both according to the Financial Times, Saudi Arabia’s crude storage facilities are estimated to have enough oil to continue exports at present levels for about 26 days. Bjornar Tonghaugen, the head of oil market research at Oslo-based energy research firm Rystad Energy, explained that these reserves will mean that although the “global flow of crude oil will not be disrupted immediately…the longer the [Saudi] processing facility remains disrupted, the larger the potential impact on actual crude flows will be.”

    New Supply Dangers

    Also important is the so-called “irreversible risk premium” that traders may come to associate with the attacks, with JP Morgan consultant Christian Malek and Gary Ross of Black Gold Investors recently telling Reuters that the attacks highlighted the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, with Ross explaining that markets will need to take account of the fact that attacks may prove “difficult to stop and could occur periodically” in the future.

    On Monday, Gen. Yahya Sare’a, a spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi movement, warned Riyadh that the militants reserve the right to continue hitting infrastructure and military targets in Saudi Arabia “anywhere and anytime” until Riyadh ends its “aggression and blockade on Yemen.” However, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has shown no indication that it would be willing to end its effort to restore ousted Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to power.

    Ultimately, Dr. Nafis Alam, a Malaysia-based professor of finance and research affiliate with the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, suggests short-term spikes and drops in oil prices are not the biggest risk to oil prices in the long term. The real “big issue,” he said, “is the political fallout of the attack where the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are putting the blame on Iran, which will further escalate” tensions and, in turn, may “further push the concern of future supplies.”

    Related:

    Trump: 'Certainly Would Look' Like Iran Was Responsible for Attacks on Saudi Oil Plants
    ‘We Are Not Your Prostitutes': Tulsi Gabbard Launches Tirade on Trump Over Saudi Arabia Statements
    Military Scenario Possible After Saudi Oil Attacks - Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief
    US Intel Shared With Saudis Claims Strikes on Oil Facilities Launched From Iranian Soil – Report
    Saudi Arabia, Iran Did Not Ask Russia to Help in Mediating Talks - Kremlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse