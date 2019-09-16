Trump has not specified yet whether he was considering a military response following the drone strikes, which his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed on Iran, but said he was waiting for more information from Saudi Arabia. Iran denies any role in the attacks, which were claimed by Yemeni Houthi militants.

US President Donald Trump has made a vague promise to help America's allies in the Middle East, after attacks on critical oil facilities in Saudi Arabia marked yet another uptick in tensions in the region.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump maintained that the United States, as a No. 1 crude exporter, has no interest in Middle Eastern natural resources.

"We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!" he wrote.

Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World. We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

​Earlier in the day, Trump said the US was "locked and loaded depending on verification" of the culprit and is waiting for the conclusions from Saudi investigators.

Major oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia were targeted in a drone attack on Saturday, prompting the kingdom to halt half of its oil production and sending oil price soaring on the news.

Although the Houthi rebels, who are fighting the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, admitted to carrying out the attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed without providing evidence that Iran was the real culprit. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, a major Trump ally, went even further to urge the US administration to consider retaliating against Tehran. Reports have surfaced in US media that a military option is on the table.

Iran — which expresses moral support to the Houthi cause but denies arming the rebels — has rejected the accusations as "unacceptable" and "baseless".

