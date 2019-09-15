Register
16:48 GMT +315 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    As part of a major push towards automation, the first robots-only factory is being built in China's Dongguan manufacturing hub, reducing human employees to a bare minimum.

    Hormuz Strait Tensions Threaten Asian Energy Security, Agriculture, Industrial Sector – Report

    © AP Photo / Wang Dingchang/Xinhua
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The narrow strategic waterway through which nearly a third of the world’s sea-bound oil supplies pass has witnessed a spike in tensions between Iran and the US/UK ‘maritime security coalition’ following a series of escalations this summer.

    Concerns over the security of the vital Hormuz Strait as a key economic route include not only fears over the energy resources which pass through it, but other exports, including aluminium and petrochemical goods, according to an analysis by Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review.

    According to the newspaper, the supply of non-energy resources coming from Persian Gulf-adjacent states has grown considerably in recent years, with an estimated 16 percent of the world’s total aluminium output produced in the region.

    Furthermore, regional petrochemical output, including ethylene, a plant hormone used for farming across Asia, has grown steadily, with China alone importing $9.4 billion of ethylene from countries in the Middle East in 2018, up from imports of just $1.4 billion a decade earlier. According to Nikkei, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other regional producers account for some 45 percent of China’s total ethylene imports.

    A similar situation has been noted in Malaysia and Singapore, whinch depend on Saudi Arabia for 50 and 75 percent of their ethylene imports, respectively.

    Vahid Salemi
    Iranian worker works at the Mobarakeh Steel Complex, some 280 miles (460 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, file photo.

    The same is true for other petrochemical products, including ammonia, which is used for a variety of pharmaceutical and cleaning products, in fertilisers, refrigeration, the textile industry, and more. India is estimated to depend on Middle Eastern suppliers for a whopping 70-80 percent of its ammonia imports.

    According to Nikkei, the longer the Hormuz Strait crisis continues, the more damage will be caused to Middle Eastern producers of these and other products, with Asian buyers expected to seek out alternative suppliers.

    Continued imports will have another cost as well, the business newspaper noted, pointing to climbing insurance costs for commercial ships transiting through the Hormuz Strait, with growing rates meaning an increase in prices at both the producer and consumer level.

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Textiles shop in India.

    Hormuz Crisis

    Tensions between Iran and the US and its allies in the Strait of Hormuz began to escalate in the spring, following a series of suspected sabotage attacks off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in mid-May. Two more tankers, including one belonging to Japan, were struck in mid-June, in the midst of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Tehran to try to soothe US-Iran tensions. The US, which announced that it would be deploying a carrier strike group to the Middle East about two weeks before the May attacks, blamed Iran for the sabotage. Tehran shot back, calling the attacks “suspicious” and accusing the US and its allies of deliberately exacerbating tensions.

    In June, Iran shot down a $130 million US spy drone, prompting the Trump administration to consider air strikes against targets throughout Iran before canceling at the last minute. The Pentagon later reported that the US Navy had shot down several Iranian drones acting erratically near US warships in the Strait. Iran denied the reports, saying all its drones had been accounted for.

    In July, tensions were exacerbated further after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing it of slamming into and sinking an Iranian fishing boat. The seizure followed the detention of the Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. London responded to the seizure by announcing the formation of a European-led naval coalition in the Persian Gulf, but later dropped the idea in favour of a US-led mission. Tehran has repeatedly warned countries from outside the region to stay out of the Gulf, insisting that local states have the necessary resources to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation of commercial vessels in the body of water.

    Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
    Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019

    Asian powers including China have showed concerns over the escalating tensions in the Gulf, with China’s envoy to Iran recently accusing the US of “bullying measures” against Tehran, while India announced last week that it would not take any military measures to ensure the security of its commercial ships in the strait.

    On Saturday, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for a Yemeni militia’s attacks on Saudi oil facility, while a senior US senator called on the US to bomb the country, Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Chief Force Chief Amirali Hajizadeh issued a warning to US forces, reminding Washington that “all American bases and their aircraft carriers, at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers around Iran,” were “within range of our missiles.” Iran denied any involvement in the Houthi drone attacks, claiming US policy against Tehran has shifted from one of “maximum pressure” to a “maximum lie”.

    Related:

    'Ready For War': IRGC General Says US Bases, Carriers Close to Iran Are Within Range of Its Missiles
    EU Agrees to Contribute $15Bln to INSTEX Mechanism for Trade With Tehran - Iran's Lawmaker
    Saudi Attacks May Nudge US to ‘Go to War’ With Iran and Seize its Oil, Megaupload’s Kim Dotcom Warns
    US Will Not End War in Yemen by Blaming Iran for Everything - Zarif
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse