OPAL Barred From Extra Transit Capacity Auctions After EU Court Ruling - German Watchdog

BERLIN (Sputnik) - OPAL pipeline operator is barred from holding any new auctions on transit capacities after a recent EU court decision, the German Federal Network Agency said Friday.

"According to the decision of the German Federal Network Agency, starting from the moment of the court's decision, Opal Gastransport is not allowed to hold additional auctions on use of relevant OPAL capacities. This concerns, in particular, a monthly auction for October, which will take place on 16 September 2019", the agency said in a statement.

An EU court on Tuesday reversed the 2016 decision of the European Commission that expanded the access of Russia's Gazprom to the projected OPAL pipeline which connects the Nord Stream to the existing pipeline grid in Middle and Western Europe.

The Russian company still holds right on 50 percent of itsgas capacity, but, according to the new decision, it can't participate in auctions on the remaining part.

Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

Meanwhile, Gazprom announced that more than three-quarters of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been laid across the Baltic Sea. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will allow carrying up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany.