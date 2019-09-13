PewDiePie Branded 'Nazi' for Pulling Donation to Jewish Anti-Hate ADL That Tried De-Platform Him

Felix Kjellberg, commonly known as PewDiePie or Pewds for short, first promised a hefty donation to the US Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday, and unexpectedly backpedalled just two days later.

In a new video posted on Thursday, titled “My 100 Mil Award Broke”, PewDiePie gave reasons for his change of heart over the previously made decision to inject money into the ADL:

"I made a mistake of picking a charity that I was advised instead of picking a charity I am personally passionate about, which is 100% my fault", he said Thursday, implying he was set to obey the voice of his own heart.

"This was not the right way to go about it. I knew it wasn't perfect but I also didn't know a lot that surfaced throughout this whole thing about the charity that doesn't fit at all", Pewds remarked.

Meanwhile the original tweet about the donation, although it has since been deleted, was captured in a screenshot by a Twitterian. In it, the Swede says making a donation to the ADL made sense since the Jewish NGO, which seeks to combat anti-Semitism, had spoken against him.

The donation pull, although many remembered the ADL pressing Disney to cut ties with Pewds over what they called “anti-Semitic” videos in 2017, was taken by many with a pinch of salt.

Multiple users inflated the story to the point of dubbing the top YouTuber “a Nazi”, citing an “anti-Semitic Iron cross” on his hoodie.

But, fortunately for the vlogger, many dismissed the claims as absurd:

…although some – at the same time – thought he was an “a**” for making the withdrawal move:

Others rushed to brainstorm their own theories of why Pewds, who recently hit the 100 million subscriber level on YouTube, backtracked on the ADL choice, with one clearly stating that the latter, like “the far left”, “hates him” and that he would naturally pick an organisation that “hasn’t tried to deplatform him”.

One even made an exhaustive sum-up of the matter:

