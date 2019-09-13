China Will Exempt US Pork and Soybeans From Additional Levies - Reports

The report comes as Chinese firms purchased vast amounts of US soybeans shortly ahead of high-level trade negotiations scheduled for next month.

Beijing will exempt certain US agricultural products from added tariffs, China's state news agency Xinhua reported, citing sources.

"The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will exclude some agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from the additional tariffs on US goods", the report stated.

This comes as US President Donald Trump said that the promised tariff hike on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods had been postponed from 1 October to 15 October.

Earlier, the Chinese government's customs tariff commission published two lists of US produce to be exempted from additional import duties for the period from 17 September 2019 to 16 September 2020.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW