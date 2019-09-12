Libra Cryptocurrency Undermines Monetary Sovereignty of Governments - French Economy Minister

In June, tech giant Facebook announced plans to launch a virtual currency dubbed the Libra by 2020. The currency, which would be run by Facebook along with 28 partners, including Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Uber, Lyft, and Spotify, is expected to be used for money transfers, as well as purchases.

The Libra cryptocurrency proposed by Facebook threatens the "monetary sovereignty" of governments and should not be allowed to be developed in Europe, according to French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"All these concerns about Libra are serious. I therefore want to say with plenty of clarity: in these conditions we cannot authorise the development of Libra on European soil", Le Maire said at the opening of an OECD conference on virtual, cryptocurrencies.

Le Maire also cited the potential for abuse of market dominance as well as systemic financial risks as the reason why the cryptocurrency cannot operate in Europe.

Facebook announced its intentions to launch the digital coin in June raising grave concerns among lawmakers over how it will be regulated.

