Kim Kardashian's New Underwear Brand SKIMS Grossed Millions in Minutes After Launch - Reports

American celebrity Kim Kardashian, 38, was under criticism after launching her previous business project dubbed "Kimono". The new enterprise dubbed SKIMS - underwear brand - raked reportedly grossed millions of dollars in orders in first few minutes after its launch.

According to the TMZ media outlet, citing anonymous sources, first-day sales numbers are unprecedented for US-based shapewear and undergarment brands.

Kardashian's SKIMS reportedly saw at least $2 million in retail orders within the first few minutes of going live earlier this week with nearly every piece of inventory sold out.

According to local media reports, SKIMS is a multi-purpose underwear brand designed for all women.

For the SKIMS campaign, Kardashian reportedly asked her sisters to model the designs alongside Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kardashian helped get out of prison, and 25 other women who will speak on how SKIMS “empowers them to feel the best versions of themselves”, the Page Six Style media outlet gushed.