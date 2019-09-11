US Statements on New Sanctions on Rosneft Over Work in Venezuela Illegitimate - Russia's Ryabkov

Per US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, Washington cannot rule out fresh sanctions against Russian oil company Rosneft over buying Venezuelan oil.

According to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the US' statements on the possibility of a new batch of sanctions slapped on the Russian state oil company Rosneft over its work in Venezuela are illegitimate.

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams suggested Tuesday that Rosneft was buying "increased amounts of crude oil from Venezuela" and reselling it - the fact that increases the possibility of Washington further on slapping limitations on the Russian oil giant.

"At some point, we will have to consider the question of Rosneft’s conduct and what kind of reaction we want to have to it”, Abrams said adding that the relocation of the European office of Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA from Lisbon to Moscow may be viewed as a "nice symbol" of Venezuelan-Russian ties getting stronger.