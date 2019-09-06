'All Topics to Be on Table' When US-China Trade Talks Resume in Early October - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All topics will be on the table when senior officials from the United States and China meet for another round of trade negotiations in Washington next month, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"So far as I know, all topics will be on the table," Kudlow said during an interview with Fox Business.

In a separate interview, Kudlow said the meeting between senior officials from the two countries, scheduled for early October, would likely give the talks new momentum.

"The talks are continuing. You might say they're now going to heat up when the Chinese team comes here," Kudlow told CNBC.

Kudlow declined to predict the possible outcome of the negotiations but emphasized that China is interested in making a deal.

"The principals will meet in early October. The deputies will meet in a couple of weeks. So I can't predict an outcome ... All I'm saying is the talks are continuing," he said.

The two sides are reportedly still working to set a precise date for October's talks.

Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade war since summer 2018 when the United States hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.