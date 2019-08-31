Register
14:43 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing

    Huawei Eyes Participation in Building First-Ever Undersea Cable Between South America, China

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The plan comes as the Chinese tech giant remains on a US blacklist even though President Donald Trump eased the crackdown in June when he announced that US suppliers will be permitted to sell components and spare parts to Huawei.

    Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has expressed “active” interest in building the first undersea fiber-optic cable to connect South America with China.

    Speaking to Reuters earlier this week, David Dou Yong, Huawei’s chief executive in Chile, said that the company was closely monitoring the public tender process initiated by Chile last month.

    “Huawei will be very actively participating in this business opportunity. This bidding process has several steps […]. We are ready and we will follow the process until the bid to select a vendor to implement it starts and for sure we will be part of the tender process”, Dou Yong said.

    The trans-Pacific fiber-optic cable will run for about 24,000 kilometres (14,920 miles), depending on the destination. Promoted by the Chilean government since 2018, the project will link South America to Japan or China’s Shanghai. In June 2020, the government is due to decide on the destination of the project worth, which is worth around $500 million.

    Dou Yong's comments came after Huawei executive director of the board and president of the Carrier BG Ryan Ding announced that the company had already gained 50 5G network-related commercial contracts and shipped over 150,000 base stations.

    “Globally, 5G is gaining strong momentum in its commercial adoption. Since the first half of this year, a good number of countries, including South Korea, UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Kuwait, have commercially launched 5G networks, two-thirds of which were constructed by Huawei,” Ding told a Shanghai industry conference in late June.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has meanwhile reiterated earlier US claims about Huawei posing a "threat" to America and the world, saying that the prospect of the Chinese company's involvement in new telecommunications systems such as 5G “presents an enormous risk, a national security risk.”

    He spoke after the US Department of Commerce Department reportedly signalled its readiness to extend its waiver for Huawei for another 90 days, allowing the Chinese company to purchase technology from American companies.

    US Places Huawei on Blacklist

    In May, the Trump administration blocked government contractors from using Huawei gear and, in a separate development, barred the Chinese tech giant from buying US-made equipment, including chips.

    Washington suspects that Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, is helping Beijing steal commercial secrets and collect personal data, allegations both Huawei and Chinese authorities deny.

    The crackdown comes as Beijing and Washington have been trying to resolve a bilateral trade spat that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision in June 2018 to slap 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit.

    The row further escalated last Friday when Trump announced that the US would raise tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent on a whopping $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting on 1 September.

    Related:

    Huawei to Invest £1.2bn in New Shanghai R&D Centre, Build 'Self-Reliance' Amid US Trade War on China
    Trump Administration Plans to Ban Agencies from Purchasing Tech Directly from Huawei
    Huawei Unveils Own OS to Take on Google's Android Amid US Crackdown
    Huawei's Harmony OS Alternative to Android Reduces Leverage Google Has - Tech Expert
    Tags:
    project, crackdown, Donald Trump, United States, Huawei, Chile, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse