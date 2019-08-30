Trump Blasts Fed for Doing 'Nothing' While 'Euro Drops Like Crazy Against the Dollar'

The US president has repeatedly clashed with Federal Reserve officials in recent months, accusing them of sabotaging his efforts to 'win' his trade wars, and of failing to listen to his advice about making dramatic cuts to interest rates.

President Donald Trump launched another scathing attack against the Federal Reserve on Friday, accusing the regulator of doing "NOTHING!" while the Euro continues its slide against the US dollar, and saying the Fed doesn't "have a clue" about economic policy.

....We don’t have a Tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem. They don’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 августа 2019 г.

According to Trump, the stock markets would enjoy "one of the biggest" increases "in a long time" if the Fed were to listen to the White House and make further aggressive cuts to interest rates.

If the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest Stock Market increases in a long time. Badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management...and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 августа 2019 г.

Trump also suggested that foreign "badly run and weak companies" were "smartly blaming" the US's "small Tariffs" on imports "instead of themselves for bad management," accusing them of making up "excuses!"

