Poland to Sell to Ukraine LNG Purchased From US in 2019 - Energy Company PGNiG

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will be selling in 2019 to Ukraine the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that it purchases from the United States, Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has purchased a cargo of liquefied natural gas from the US, and then – following regasification – sold the natural gas to Energy Resources of Ukraine (ERU). Thanks to the consistent expansion of the LNG supply portfolio PGNiG is able to offer natural gas to more customers. The contracted LNG tanker will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the beginning of November. LNG will be injected into the Polish transmission system after regasification, from where it will reach Ukraine and ERU via the gas connection in Hermanowice," PGNiG said.

Deliveries will be carried out until the end of the year, the company added.

However, PGNiG did not specify the amount of the US LNG that Ukraine would receive.

Since the 2014 outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, the country has sought to shift its energy imports away from Russia and toward Europe.

The Russian-Ukrainian gas dispute has sparked concerns in the European Union about the stability of gas transit through Ukraine. In turn, Russia has been working on building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany in order to ease reliance on Ukraine as a transit country.