Register
19:44 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., August 23, 2019

    US, European Stocks Drop Amid Intensifying Fears of Imminent New Recession

    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    Business
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    251

    Investors have been increasingly investing in safe-haven assets, such as gold, amid ongoing uncertainty in the US-China trade war and reluctance of the US Federal Reserve to significantly cut interest rates – the latter of which, as President Donald Trump argues, undermines the American economy.

    World stock indices fell early on 28 August amid continuing fears that the US economy might soon face another recession. These concerns are largely fuelled by the so-called inversion of the US bond yield curve, a situation where short-term bonds show better results than more long-term papers, something that often precedes an economic recession in the US.

    American state debt bond yields have been consistently falling across the board throughout the year. 10-year US bonds continued to fall on 28 August, reaching a yield level of 1.45%, lower than two-year papers, which are showing 1.5% yields. 30-year bonds are still more profitable, with 1.936% yields, but are continuing to break new records by falling to historically low levels. According to experts interviewed by Reuters, the signs of a possible recession could convince the US Federal Reserve to further slash interest rates, a move that the regulator hasn’t excluded in the past.

    Amid the falling yields on 10-year US bonds, American stock indices also showed a decline at the start of the trading day, with NASDAQ 100, which features the performance of top technological companies, losing 0.45% and the S&P 500, representing the prices of the 500 biggest American companies, sliding by 0.2%. The major American software company Autodesk Inc. alone lost 11.15% in market value in a single day.

    European stock markets mostly followed the trend, with France’s key index CAC 40 losing 0.76%, Germany’s main DAX diving by 1.14% by the end of the day, and the UK’s FTSE 100 index falling by 0.76% despite going green at the opening of market trading.

    The British pound also fell deep into the red, losing between 0.5% and 0.7% on 28 August on the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had requested the Queen's permission to suspend Parliament until 14 October, essentially leaving the latter no time to put constraints on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit for London.

    Although gold, which is considered to be a safe-haven for investors during times of uncertainty, has shown a minor decline over the day, its growth has been sustained throughout the past months. Some economic experts believe that this positive momentum has been bolstered by the ongoing trade war between the US and China, with the two sides continuing to impose new tariffs and failing to reach an agreement on a trade deal.

    The US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to 2%-2.25% on 31 July, but US President Donald Trump insisted that the reduction should have been greater. He even alleged that the regulator's actions are more harmful for the US economy than China's alleged abuse of trade practices, which served as the pretext for Washington to start its trade war against Beijing.

    Related:

    Global Unrest: Hong Kong Protests, Chinese Tariffs, US Near Recession and More!
    Trump Warns of Conspiracy to Stoke Looming Recession Fears, Hails Strength of US Economy - Report
    Senior White House Officials Mull Payroll Tax Cut to Avert Slowdown, Recession – Reports
    German Central Bank Warns Country Heading for Recession, Merkel’s Shaky Coalition in Jeopardy
    Tags:
    global recession, recession, bonds, stock markets
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse