India to Decide on 5G Tech Regardless of Any External Pressure - Indian Diplomat in China

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid mounting US pressure to shun Chinese tech giant Huawei, a top Indian diplomat has reiterated New Delhi will not buckle under any external pressure while deciding about technology. Huawei has urged the Indian government to make an "informed and independent decision" in permitting it to be part of 5G trials in the country.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri added that the two Asian giants have made great achievements in cooperating in fields such as the economy and people-to-people exchanges.

"No decision has been taken by the government of India. Any decision in this regard would be taken on the basis of India’s national interest and not in response to any kind of external pressure", Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said in response to a query on 5G technology. Misri was interacting with Chinese journalists in Beijing on Tuesday.

India has increasingly invested in China and significant Chinese investments are taking place in India, including on cutting-edge sectors such as automobiles, electronic components and engineering machinery, Misri added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in July of this year, reiterated the warning that the US "won't be able to share" information with a country that adopts Huawei technology.

"We won't be able to work alongside them", Pompeo emphasised at the time. India plans to upgrade its cellular network technology to 5G ready by 2020.

Beijing had earlier warned India that its firms operating in China could face "reverse sanctions" if New Delhi moves to block Huawei Technologies from doing business in the country, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Indian Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said in June that 5G trials would start in the next 100 days, as the government plans to auction the spectrum, which includes 5G airwaves.

India, however, has not confirmed if Huawei would be allowed to participate in the trials.

Meanwhile, it has also been indicated from recent interactions among the top leadership that India and the US are finding ways to work together on the next-gen technology in “leveraging our individual competence in the area”.

The US has repeatedly accused Huawei of installing so-called backdoors on its products to allegedly assist Beijing in espionage efforts, something the company and the Chinese government vehemently deny.