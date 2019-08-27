Register
19:27 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Banknotes and coins of the United States

    Pure Façade: How US Continues Buying 'Made in Russia' Goods Despite Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Business
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    0 0 0

    Although many people expected a sharp decline in Russia-US trade amid the increase in bilateral tensions between the countries, businesses, against all the odds, seem to have ignored this and maintained economic ties.

    Relations between Washington and Moscow have been declining for the last five years due to a number of disagreements on international issues, with the latest US moves being aimed at sanctioning the Russian gas export project Nord Stream 2. Despite this, however, trade between the US and Russia has been reasonably stable since 2015.

    "For the first half of 2019 the US imported $10.5 billion and exported $3.3 billion [worth of goods] according to the US census data. Despite current challenges, many in the US and Russia also realise that there is a difference between what a government does and the views of individual people", Carl Fey, a professor of international trade at the School of Business at Aalto University, said.

    In light of the negative pressure from anti-Russian sanctions imposed by many Western governments, the role of export-supporting projects like "Made in Russia" by the Russian Export Centre (REC) has significantly increased. While REC is helping Russian companies that work in the non-resource export sector enter foreign markets, the programme "Made in Russia" is working towards promoting an image of reliability and quality when it comes to products made in Russia. The latter is achieved via the voluntary certification of goods being exported by companies in accordance with global standards.

    Among REC's clients are companies producing sophisticated medical equipment, electronic devices and related parts, mineral fertilisers, food, alcoholic beverages, cars, many of which have successfully entered the American market on par with Russian "titans" that have long been present there. Among these are companies working in the aerospace and aviation industries.

    High-Tech Products and Mineral Fertilisers

    While resource exports continue to hold the top position in Russian sales to the US, many non-resource exporting spheres are not lagging far behind. Namely, the sale of mineral fertilisers, valued at around $2 billion, accounts for 42% of all Russian exports to the United States. Another major category of Russia exports is machinery and equipment, such as nuclear reactors.

    US companies also continue to import high-tech Russia-made goods, such as optical devices and lasers. Separately, certain models of Russian medical equipment are also enjoying demand on the American market.

    Synthetic gemstones is another commodity broadly imported by American firms, namely by Apple, which uses synthetic sapphires, made in the Russian city of Stavropol, in the production of its famous smartphones. The gemstone market accounts for around $395 million in Russia-US trade.

    Still Best Engines in Aerospace Industry?

    The US continues to import Russian RD-180 engines, which are designed by NPO Energomash for heavy rockets delivering equipment and supplies into Earth’s orbit and to the International Space Station. They are currently facing competition from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, but are still being used in the Atlas V rockets, built by Boeing and Lockheed Martin United Launch Alliance. The latter is developing its own engine, but trials for a new rocket, the Vulkan, are not expected to finish any time soon. Another US aerospace company, Orbital ATK, ordered around 60 RD-180 engines back in December 2014, valued at around $1 billion, for its Antares rockets.

    Professor Carl Fey believes that the current US administration's objective to return to the moon might push the US away from cooperation with Russia in space exploration, but he also noted that this could change in the future.

    "However, in two-six years there will be a new US administration which may well have other views on space exploration and then there may well be greater opportunities for increased space exploration", he said.

    Dmitriy Krichevskiy, an assistant professor of economics at Elizabethtown College, says there are two sides to Russia-US ties in terms of space exploration: cooperation on the one hand and competition, on the other.

    "Roscosmos recently acknowledged Space X as a serious challenger in space industries […] Having said this, there are a lot of old relationships that have been inherited from Soviet Union times. Ultimately, there is still a lot of know-how on US/Russia sides, so cooperation would be a natural move", Krichevskiy said.

    Major Supplier of Parts for Aviation Industry

    Another major area of American imports from Russia is parts for Boeing airplanes produced by the design bureaus Irkut, Gydromash, as well as the factory Avisma. Additionally, the US is seeking a company to provide parts for Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters used by the Afghan Army. While certain East European companies also produce them, Russia remains one of the most reliable suppliers when it comes to fulfilling such orders.

    Krichevskiy stressed that despite the economic cooperation between the states suffering a decline, some areas have remain untouched. Namely, Russia continues to be a crucial supplier for the US Boeing Corporation.

    "Russia has a lot to offer in the way of human, natural and scientific resources. Aeronautics is one example where Boeing had a long partnership for material science, design, and general aeronautics engineering. I think there is a lot of potential for both sides’ benefits", Krichevskiy said.

    Iconic Russian Food and Beverages

    Imported foodstuffs and beverages from Russia are also popular in the US among those who enjoy Russian cuisine. Fish, shellfish, caviar, and molluscs from Russia are among the most popular imports alongside vodka – an iconic drink, the best of which is believed by many consumers to be made in Russia.

    While US-Russian economic ties have undoubtedly suffered from the exchange of sanctions that started five years ago, American businesses have still retained the most lucrative lines of cooperation with their Russian counterparts. So far, these economic relations are continuing to yield benefits for both sides, regardless of the actions of US politicians.

    Related:

    Russia Maintains High Quality of RD-180 Rocket Engines - United Launch Alliance
    Russia to Unveil Rocket Engine for Sending Missions to Moon at MAKS-2019 Air Show
    EU Urges US, Russia and China to Avoid Trade Wars, Speed Up WTO Reform
    Russia-US Trade Raises 8.5% Year-on-Year Despite Sanctions - Customs Service
    Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Trade Ties - Report
    German Media Claims Russia Profits From US Trade War With China by Hoarding Gold
    Tags:
    sanctions, trade, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse