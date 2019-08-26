Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 75% Complete - Operator

“A total of 1,855 kilometres of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea in the waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany. This is about 75 percent of the total length of the two legs. Thus, Nord Stream 2 AG proceeded to laying the final quarter of the pipelineю Construction of both legs of the pipeline has been completed in the waters of Germany and Finland. Pipe laying is continuing in the territorial waters of Russia. Construction work on coastal sections in Germany and Russia is at an advanced stage", it said.

CEO of Russian energy giant Gazprom Alexey Miller also commented on the achievement of the Nord Stream 2 AG milestone.

"Nord Stream-2 has moved to the last quarter!”, he stressed.

The twin pipeline is set to pass through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline so far.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long (1,200 km) twin pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.

The project has long drawn opposition from a number of countries, especially Ukraine, which claims that Moscow plans to deprive Kiev of its gas transition revenues. The United States, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas to its overseas allies, insists that the project will make Europe dependent on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims.