Beijing Says US Threats, Attempts to Intimidate China to Have No Effect Amid Tariff Row Escalation

On Sunday, Donald Trump said as quoted by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham that he regretted not raising tariffs on Chinese goods even higher.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Monday saying that China would take necessary responsive measures if the US increases tariffs on Chinese goods.

"This US step is a serious violation of agreements made in Osaka between the two leaders. Threats and intimidation won't work with China… If the US really resorts to the move, China will continue taking the necessary measures to ensure its rights and interests”, the ministry said.

A spokesman for the ministry said China hopes the United States can come back to the path of rationality, adding that "decoupling" won't resolve current problems.

Last week, Trump made a statement saying that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from the current 25 percent to 30 percent on 1 October. In addition, the tariffs would be raised from planned 10 percent to 15 percent on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from 1 September.

In response, China lodged a protest with Washington over the proposed tariff hikes, noting that such unilateral actions and trade protectionism hurt the international trade system.

Trump's move, however, came hours after Beijing decided to impose a new batch of 10 and 5 percent tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports starting from 1 September and 15 December respectively. China's restrictions affect a number of US goods, including soybeans, wheat, corn, beef, pork and crude oil.