US Might Give Huawei 90 More Days to Purchase From American Companies - Reports

The US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing American technology and doing business with US companies in May amid a severe trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Reuters reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the case that the US Commerce Department is ready to extend its waiver for Huawei for another 90 days, allowing the Chinese company to purchase technology from American companies.

The waiver will renew an agreement that was set to expire on 19 August because the department aims to minimize problems for customers, many of whom operate networks in rural US regions.

The department blacklisted Huawei and it affiliates in May, 2019 after the Chinese tech giant was accused by Washington of spying for the Chinese military and intelligence services.

In addition to blacklisting the company, Washington has urged other countries to give up using Huawei equipment for future 5G networks.

Both the Chinese government and Huawei have repeatedly denied the spying allegations, saying that the restrictions could affect clients in over 170 countries.

The US sanctions against the Chinse company come amid a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with the countries even exchanging several rounds of trade tariffs. Earlier this month, President Trump said that he planned to move forward with new 10 percent tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods imported into the United States, effectively placing a tax on all Chinese exports to the US.