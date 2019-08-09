Register
14:45 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow from A Star is Born at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

    ‘Shameful Easy Money’: Lady Gaga’s Lawyer Knocks Accusations of Plagiarism for Cooper-Gaga’s Hit

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Business
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    210

    Lyrics writer Steve Ronsen believes Lady Gaga and her creative team have copied a three-note progression from his 2012 song, in violation of copyright, for their A Star Is Born hit track. Music experts, as well as Gaga herself, have busted the claims as absurd, arguing the melody has been recurrent for the past few centuries, to say the least.

    Songwriter Steve Ronsen has blasted Lady Gaga for allegedly copying one of his old compositions that he claims underlies her Grammy-winning song “Shallow”, where the singer famously starred together with Bradley Cooper.  As magazine Us Weekly reported, citing an insider, Gaga is “outraged by these false claims” and is set to “not back down in any way”.

    According to Page Six, the 33-year-old is threatened with a lawsuit based on the alleged similarities of the melodies in the two songs. Ronsen believes a three-note progression in his 2012 song “Almost” (which boasts just under a thousand streams on SoundCloud in the past five years) was illegally borrowed in the major A Star is Born soundtrack. The songwriter is demanding “millions and millions” in settlement in the case, the edition reported.

    Ronsen’s attorney, Mark D. Shirian, told Us Weekly on Thursday, 8 August, in a statement that in a bid to “amicably resolve this matter months ago”, his office handed an official report to Lady Gaga’s legal team, citing “a renowned and respected musicologist and professor who determined that there are significant tempo, melodic, rhythmic and harmonic similarities between the two ‘hooks’ of the songs at issue”. He went on to note, that the singer’s team has yet to provide an opposing musicologist’s review, which has been “requested multiple times”.

    Gaga’s lawyer Orin Snyder chimed in on the debate, denying the plagiarism claims and arguing that the motive behind the other side’s move is an attempt to “make easy money off the back of a successful artist”, he pointed out to Us, branding it as “shameful and wrong”.

    Snyder specifically singled out Gaga’s “courage and integrity” to stand up on behalf of all “successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of [such] claims”. He is certain that should the case see any development, then the pop star will “fight it vigorously” and ultimately “prevail”.

    Meanwhile, music experts who have reviewed the melodic curves of the two compositions in question, told Us that no similarities whatsoever could be found between them, arguing that the note combination is well spread and could be traced back to “centuries ago” and no particular author.

    “Shallow” was penned jointly by Lady Gaga and co-songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt specifically for A Star Was Born, with the creative team winning an Academy Award for best original song back in February. Separately, the songstress and her onstage partner Bradley Cooper took home another Grammy for best pop duo/group performance after their steamy show at the event.

    Plagiarism accusations are not new to the showbiz world: earlier this month, Katy Perry lost a similar lawsuit after her 2013 track “Dark Horse” was found to have duplicated Flame’s 2008 Christian rap song “Joyful Noise”. The artist was issued a $2.78 million fine as a result.

    Related:

    Russian Netizens Target DiCaprio After Storming Lady Gaga's Instagram Over Shayk-Cooper Split
    Amid Rumours of Lady Gaga Affair With Bradley Cooper, Media Reveals Irina Shayk Needs Time to Heal
    'Lady Gaga-Cooper Affair' Theories Crash as the Singer Seen Kissing Another Man
    Tags:
    reports, Lawsuit, plagiarism, songwriter, music, Lady Gaga
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse