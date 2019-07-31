They Come in Peace, to Make Money: Famous Brands Piggyback on 'Area 51 Invasion' Hype

While one fast-food company apparently intends to send one of its trucks to the area to help feed the “invaders”, several other brands merely incorporated the “space aliens” theme into their marketing efforts.

As the day of the upcoming “Area 51 raid” draws near, with around two million people signing up for a joke Facebook event calling for people to break into an enigmatic US military base in Nevada to see if they have really got space aliens stashed there somewhere, it appears that a number of prominent brands took note of the hype and are now attempting to profit from it.

For example, famous American fast-food sandwich restaurant chain Arby’s has announced its intent to bring a food truck with “a special menu” to the event.

​And several other prominent brands “hijacking” the event, as AListDaily put it, apparently incorporated the whole Area 51 and space aliens theme into their marketing strategy.

attn people storming Area 51: if they tell you to bring them to your leader, remember who's king. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) 12 июля 2019 г.

My Area 51 alien after I introduce it to ASOS pic.twitter.com/i6IYcQ83jo — ASOS (@ASOS) 15 июля 2019 г.

My aliens after they make it out: pic.twitter.com/DHbwmHMpCL — Bud Light (@budlight) 19 июля 2019 г.

