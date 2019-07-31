US Senate Panel Reportedly Supports Bill to Impose Sanctions on Companies Involved in Nord Stream 2

Last month, US President Donald Trump said he was looking to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which is being developed by Russia's energy giant Gazprom and five European companies.

The US Senate panel has supported a bill to impose sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, media reports say.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has passed the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act by 20 votes to 2, Reuters has reported.

According to Bloomberg, it is now up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to set the date for a full Senate vote.

Earlier this month, Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul sent a letter to his colleagues in Senate arguing that if the bill goes into force the US will be sanctioning its European allies rather than Russia.

Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream 2 project is due to be completed by the end of 2019. Its aim is to double the size of the existing pipeline and deliver about 55 billion cubic metres of gas directly to Germany.