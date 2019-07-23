Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive Threats - Defence Cooperation Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some countries importing Russian weapons receive "semi-bandit" threats due to cooperating with Russia, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday.

"There are many examples of political pressure turning into literally semi-bandit pressure, with our partners having their arms twisted and receiving threats about consequences that these or those structures may face [over cooperation with Russia]. This certainly influences officials, as we are all just people, and it is difficult to counter this," Shugayev said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russia understands that pressure, including sanctions, will remain in place in coming years, Shugayev added.

Last week, it was reported that the US was working with the Indian military to try to convince them not to purchase Russian S-400 systems that the US regards as a “bit of a problem.”

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has found himself under pressure of senators, who urge him to impose sanctions against Turkey for purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defence systems.

Russia started deliveries of its S-400 systems earlier in the month in accordance with a $2.5 billion deal signed in 2017. The US has repeatedly urged Turkey to abandon the deal claiming that the Russian defence systems are incompatible with NATO defences.