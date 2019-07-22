Register
20:46 GMT +322 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands beside the Japanese characters of kanji which make up Reiwa, the new imperial era

    Japan PM Shinzo Abe Vows to Tackle Economic Risks Ahead of Tax Hike

    © AP Photo /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 00

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised decisive measures to support GDP growth in the face of international trade tensions, political risks, and a possible slowdown in business activity at home.

    Kristian Rouz – Shinzo Abe is on track to becoming Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, after his party won in Sunday's elections for the upper chamber of Parliament. Following the vote, Abe delivered a speech promising a 'flexible' response to possible economic shocks and touting a stable set of policies to promote GDP expansion.

    However, his remarks come ahead of an unpopular increase in the value-added tax (VAT), which is expected to go up from the current 8 per cent to 10 per cent this coming autumn. While some experts say the move could hamper consumer demand and slow the broader economy, others say it could improve the nation's public finances and support an influx of investment.

    ​Abe says trade tensions between the US and Mainland China and Brexit pose the most significant risks to Japan's economic stability in the near-term. Domestic factors, he believes, are less critical in the export-reliant Japanese economy.

    “Uncertainty remains over the global economic outlook such as trade frictions and Britain’s exit from the European Union,” Abe told reporters on Monday. “We’ll respond to downside risks without hesitation and take flexible and all possible steps.”

    The Japanese Prime Minister promised 'bold' and 'aggressive' measures to support economic growth. Such policies, he believes, could offset the threats posed by possible disruptions in international trade, and will be aimed at improving Japan's foreign trade balance, and supporting the manufacturing sector.

    The Abe cabinet has already set aside roughly $18.53 bln as part of a fiscal stimulus plan, which could augment the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) unconventional monetary stimulus, and support business activity, improve the national infrastructure, and bolster consumer demand.

    The stimulus proposed by Abe includes shopping vouchers, tax breaks on the purchases of cars and houses, as well as free education – all of which could save Japanese households thousands of yens per year.

    ​This money, Abe believes, could produce an increase in domestic car sales, construction materials, and children's goods, as well as encourage investment in the construction and automotive sectors.

    “We will underpin domestic consumption which accounts for the bulk of the economy by taking sufficient measures,” Abe says.

    ​The Prime Minister also said he could deepen the broader economic stimulus, including through consultations with BOJ officials if global headwinds become stronger and start to pose a credible threat of derailing the Japanese economy.

    Although the BOJ has voiced its opposition to a more profound stimulus on the fiscal side, some economists believe Japan could use all of its firepower to advance economic reforms and move away from the export-reliant model of GDP expansion.

    “If the economy falls into a recession, Japan will resort to a large-scale fiscal stimulus with the Bank of Japan effectively financing debt through its yield curve control,” Ryutaro Kono of BNP Paribas Securities said.

    Meanwhile, Abe – although now having a comfortable majority in Parliament – doesn't rule out the possibility of a snap election in the coming months, should his tax hike plan turn out more unpopular than currently believed.

    The Prime Minister still needs a more significant majority to amend the Constitution's Article 9, which prevents Japan from going to war. Abe has repeatedly expressed concerns over the heightened tensions in the Middle East, which could threaten the island nation's energy supplies – the lion's share of which comes through the Strait of Hormuz.

    ​It's still unclear if Abe would seek a more belligerent stance in foreign affairs in the future, but the Prime Minister appears to be willing to assert Japan's economic interests abroad more decisively than any of his post-WWII predecessors.

    Tags:
    GDP, taxes, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse