Register
16:43 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    China's GDP in 2014 grew by 7.4 percent, with the highest growth figures registered in the second quarter of the year

    China's Economic Growth Drops to 27-Year Low, Fuels Stimulus Expectations

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    China's pace of GDP expansion has dropped to its lowest on record, adding to the expectations of additional action by the central bank and the government to support the fading economic momentum.

    Kristian Rouz – The Chinese economy posted another slowdown in the second quarter as trade tensions with the US and structural woes at home weigh on the nation's manufacturing output and exports.

    The data adds to the expectations that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) could implement a possible cut in base interest rates, as well as – more likely – further reduce reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) and inject liquidity into the economy to spur the fading momentum.

    According to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Monday, the nation's GDP expanded 6.2 percent year-on-year in 2Q19, down from 6.6 percent posted at the beginning of this year. This is below previous expectations of 6.4-percent growth, but still in line with Beijing's expectations of 6.0-6.5-percent expansion for this year.

    ​Chinese officials say the GDP report shows the nation's economy has cooled to its slowest since NBS began collecting and processing national output data back in 1992.

    Economists believe the Chinese economy could post a further slowdown in the current quarter as the cooling global demand for manufactured and consumer goods, as well as a lack of clear perspective to resolve the US trade dispute, add to the mounting concern of the sustainability of China's economy.

    “China’s growth could slow to 6 percent to 6.1 percent in the second half”, Nie Wen of Hwabao Trust said. Additional monetary stimulus “is still very likely as the authorities want to support the real economy in a long run”, the economist added.

    The NBS found China's manufacturing output rose 6.3 percent year-on-year, while daily production of steel and aluminium increased to an all-time high.

    China is, however, struggling to sell its products, as US tariffs and tepid growth in the domestic construction sector have limited the demand for Chinese metals. Additionally, China's economy is struggling to overcome the mounting pressure of its corporate, provincial, and national debt, which combined amount to roughly 300 percent of its GDP, according to some estimates.

    In light of this, economists expect the PBOC to ramp up measures to support the fading domestic demand and business activity, which could make up for China's partial loss of access or competitiveness on international markets.

    “Cutting the benchmark deposit and lending rates – the likelihood is very low. It’s more possible that they twist market-oriented rates – cutting interest rates”, Aidan Yao of Hong Kong-based AXA Investment Managers said.

    ​However, the PBOC's measures are only expected to complement the measures announced by Beijing earlier this year – which include higher budget spending to support construction and other key sectors of the Chinese economy.

    ​“Fiscal policy is likely to be in the driving seat and monetary policy will act in a supportive role in the coming months”, Yao says.

    NBS also reported China's retail sales rose an impressive 9.8 percent, driven by a 17.2-percent increase in car sales. This may suggest Beijing's efforts to reduce China's reliance on overseas markets by strengthening consumer demand at home have started to produce positive results.

    "Chinese consumers are not panicking about the tensions with Trump”, said Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia. “Income growth was good, as was consumer spending – and this has been the case all year”.

    Yet, some experts are unimpressed. London-based Capital Economics attributed the rise in car sales to one-off factors, while saying the broader picture still points to an ongoing across-the-board slowdown in all sectors of the Chinese economy.

    “The monthly data were better than expected... but we are sceptical of this apparent recovery given broader evidence of weakness in factory activity”, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said. “We doubt that the data for June will mark the start of a turnaround”.

    NBS officials have praised the limited tax cuts enacted by Beijing earlier this year, saying the move allowed to offset some of the overseas risks to GDP growth.

    ​While Chinese officials are still debating possible additional stimulus measures, it remains unclear if the nation's economic growth continues to slow in the second half of this year – or a gradual pickup in domestic demand will keep China's GDP on track to a modest, yet sustainable, pace of expansion.

    Tags:
    Economy, GDP, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse