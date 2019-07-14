Register
16:20 GMT +314 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.

    IMF, World Bank Ramping Up Assistance to Argentina Ahead of Elections

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Business
    Get short URL
    112

    International financial institutions are boosting their support for the Argentine government ahead of the highly contested general election later this year, amid the debated issues of national sovereignty, debt problems, and an uncertain economic future.

    Kristian Rouz – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to send up to $5.4 bln is cash to Argentina under a stand'by loan facility to help the South American nation mend its ailing economy, caught in the crossfire of a currency crisis. The assistance package come just weeks after the World Bank said it would allocate $500 mln in development funds to Buenos Aires.

    The IMF says its $5.4-billion package could help Macri improve the nation's public finances, encourage international investors, and boost Argentina's economic output, which could help the nation reach positive GDP growth by the end of this year.

    “The Argentine authorities continue to show a strong commitment to their economic policy program, meeting all the applicable targets under the Fund-supported program,” the IMF said in a statement.

    The announcements come just months ahead of the presidential elections, slated for 27 October, as the chances of sitting centre-right President Mauricio Macri to get re-elected still appear bleak.

    Former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner – who is a running mate to centre-left candidate Alberto Fernandez – is vowing to fix Argentina's economy with an updated version of her policies known as Kirchnerismo.

    The centre-left tandem of Kirchner and Fernandez (the two are not related) based their economic agenda off the economic nationalism and a stiff opposition to international financial institutions – which some believe helped rebuild the Argentine economy in the early 2010s.

    “The objectives that were set at the time of granting the loan have been absolutely distorted,” Alberto Fernandez says. “Public debt increased, as did inflation, unemployment and poverty, while GDP fell by 5.8 percent at the end of the first quarter of this year. It is more than evident how far Argentina is from starting to grow if this path is followed,”

    However, Macri enjoys warm ties with US President Donald Trump, and his business-friendly agenda is viewed favourably by international investors – despite the Argentine economy being in a recession since last year.

    Yet, despite praising Macri, international credit rating agencies are still warning investors against doing business in Argentina.  

    The nation's GDP contracted by 4.7 per cent at the height of the currency crisis in 2Q18, after which the recession has become midler, with the Argentine economy shrinking by 0.2 per cent in 1Q19.

    Still, the Fernandez-Kirchner alliance is leading Macri 42.5-to-34.5-per cent as of last month.

    The Fund's $57-billion assistance programme for Argentine has several policy conditions attached to it, which include cuts to public spending. Kirchner argues Macri's austerity measures have impaired the purchasing power of Argentine households and undermined business revenues.

    Additionally, the declining quality of life and a drop in effective consumer demand have failed to translate into a lower inflation, which is still riding high at 57.3 per cent as of May.

    Argentina should “stop trusting neo-liberal theories, and realise what happens when neo-liberals take over,” Fernandez said, taking direct aim at Macri as his open-market policies.

    However, officials in Buenos Aires say the Argentine economy has shown signs of improvement this year, not least due to the massive aid from the IMF and World Bank. The Macri cabinet, however, fell short of explaining how Argentina will pay back its debt over the years, if not decades, to come.

    ​Last week, Argentina posted a $710.9-million surplus in the first half of this year, outpacing even the IMF's projections. The Fund praised the Macri government following the announcement.

    “While it has taken time, these policy efforts are starting to bear fruit,” the IMF said. “Financial markets have stabilised, the fiscal and external positions are improving, and the economy is beginning a gradual recovery from last year´s recession. The Fund is strongly supportive of these important policy efforts.”

    ​The Fernandez duo, however, remains highly critical of the IMF assistance programme. Alberto Fernandez believes the conditions of the stand-by agreement were unfavourable for Argentine, and said he would renegotiate the deal after getting elected in October.

    Meanwhile, Macri has reaffirmed his commitment to working with the IMF and World Bank to achieve a greater integration of Argentine into the global system of trading relations.

    Related:

    Speculations About Messi’s Retirement Erupt After Argentina Exits Copa America
    IMF to Grant Argentina $5.4Bln After Fourth Review of National Economic Plan - Statement
    Tags:
    Argentina, Debt, sovereignty, World Bank, International Monetary Fund
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse