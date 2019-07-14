Register
08:43 GMT +314 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jair Bolsonaro

    Brazil's Pension Reform Plan to Save $240 Bln, Gov't Says Amid Stiff Opposition

    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Brazilian lawmakers are gradually advancing the pension reform plan proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro, which, despite being highly unpopular, could help fix the nation's public finances and boost its investment appeal.

    Kristian Rouz – The Brazilian government's proposals to raise the retirement age, increase worker's pension contributions, and cut retirement benefits will save the federal budget up to 900 bln reals ($240 bln), a top government official says. The statement came as several lawmakers in Brazil’s Congress voiced opposition to the highly unpopular bill after the recent vote.

    According to Brazil's Labour and Pensions Secretary Rogerio Marinho, the projected fiscal savings would materialise over the coming 10 years, and will greatly help the cabinet of President Jair Bolsonaro improve the health of the nation's public finances.

    Marinho says he believes the lower house of Congress will hold the second and final vote as soon as in early August – after having approved the bill in the first vote earlier this month. The Senate could pass the bill in September.

    Meanwhile, Brazilian lawmakers say the final vote could be delayed due to the mounting opposition to the proposed legislation, as some centrist and centre-left lawmakers say pension cuts could increase poverty and undermine the purchasing power of many Brazilian households. Brazil is still grappling with an acute poverty problem, which remains widespread across its favela population.

    “What we can’t risk is going to a second round and losing the vote,” House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said.

    Maia says Congress is still negotiating over the amendments to the bill, which could make its negative consequences easier for Brazilian households to withstand.

    Previously, the government believed the pension reform would save it up to 1 trln reals over the next 10 years, but the most recent downgraded estimate takes into account some of the proposed amendments – and the final version of the bill could be even softer to prevent a spike in poverty.

    ​Financial markets, however, welcomed the recent passage of the bill in its first vote. Brazilian stocks hit record highs earlier this month, but now that the final vote could be delayed, Brazil's Bovespa index dropped 1.2 percent Friday, posting its second consecutive decline.

    Meanwhile, some policymakers are seeking to scrap the bill altogether – but the government warns that without the painful reform, Brazil's budget deficit gap could undermine its international credit rating and hurt the investment climate. This would, in turn, reflect negatively on economic growth – which stood at -0.2 percent in the first quarter of this year.

    Either way, proponents of the bill say the quality of life in Brazil is expected to decline, while poverty would inevitably rise in the near-term. The question is, whether President Bolsonaro will be able to jump-start economic growth, create new jobs, and increase wages to offset the negative effects of his proposed austerity package.

    Some experts doubt he will.

    ​Economists say Bolsonaro has a lot of work to do even after his proposed pension plan passes Congress. Brazil needs new investment in its manufacturing and mining industries, while more affordable credit could boost the purchasing power of its consumers. Additionally, rampant corruption has hindered Brazil's economic growth and diversification for decades, and – along with elevated income inequality – must be eradicated.

    ​For his part, Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes says saving below 900 bln reals would not be enough to bring any substantial improvement to the nation's fiscal health. He believes further attempts to soften the bill would result in 'aborted' reform – and the government will have to reform its pension system again in 5-6 years.

    Brazilian lawmakers continue to debate the bill ahead of the congressional recess later this month.

    Related:

    Brazil’s Supreme Court Votes Against Releasing Former President Lula From Prison
    Brazilian Coach Schools ‘Extraterrestrial’ Leo Messi: 'Show More Respect'
    Tags:
    pension reform, opposition, Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People parade during the Tropical Carnival on July, 7 2019 in Paris.
    Bringing Heat to the Heart of France: Paris Hosts Tropical Carnival
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse