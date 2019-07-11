Register
18:22 GMT +311 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk past a mural painting showing the founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the national flag along the wall of the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran on June 22, 2019

    EU to End Up Buying Oil at $200/Barrel if Fails to ‘Act Upon Undertakings’ Under JCPOA - Iranian MP

    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The statement comes amid European signatories’ efforts to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Tehran, in turn, blames Europe for failing to fulfil JCPOA commitments, but says that “the doors of diplomacy are still open”.

    Abolfazl Hassanbeigi, a senior member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, has warned that Tehran may finally exit from the 2015 Iran deal if “the Europeans do not act upon their undertakings”.

    “The Europeans should know that if they continue this trend, they should buy a barrel of oil at the price of $200, while we will also have a free hand to pull out of the NPT”, he told Iran's Fars News Agency, referring to the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

    Hassanbeigi bemoaned the fact that the Europeans “have unfortunately killed the time” after Iran gave them what he described as a yearlong window of opportunity to implement their obligations under the nuclear deal, also known as the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the Islamic Republic had exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 pound) enriched uranium stockpile limit set out by the JCPOA, which was then confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, stressed that “no one should doubt our seriousness that the reduction of our commitments [under the JCPOA] will continue every 60 days”, if the European countries fail to fulfil their JCPOA commitments.

    Commenting on Tehran’s decision to enrich its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, President Hassan Rouhani explained that "Iran’s move to reduce its commitments is not aimed at undermining the JCPOA, but also an attempt to save it; because we believe that if we don’t do anything, the deal will be lost".

    The EU has repeatedly expressed its strong support for the Iran deal. French President Emmanuel Macron recently had a phone call with Rouhani in which they agreed to seek conditions for restarting talks between all parties to the JCPOA by 15 July.

    Russia, in turn, also reacted to Iran's announcement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stating that Iran had exceeded its enriched uranium stockpile limits due to US sanctions prohibiting the purchase of surplus uranium from Tehran.

    On 8 May, Iran announced that it was partially discontinuing its obligations under the JCPOA. The decision came exactly a year after the United States fully withdrew from the nuclear agreement and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.

    Iran also gave the other nuclear deal signatories — China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom — 60 days to shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions or else risk it further reducing its commitments under the JCPOA.

    Related:

    Iran to Suspend Some of Its Nuclear Deal Commitments - Rouhani
    US Pushing Iran to Violate Nuclear Deal to Declare it a Security Threat – Source
    US Slaps Iran With Sanctions on Metal as Tehran Partially Pulls Out of Nuke Deal
    Moscow: Tehran's Roll-Back on Nuke Deal Provoked by External Pressure on Iran
    Tags:
    obligations, commitments, deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse